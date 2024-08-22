Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade advances in Kharkiv region Thursday, August 22, 2024 10:44:17 PM

In a bold and maneuver aimed at undermining Russian offensive capabilities, Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade launched an operation in Kharkiv region, according to Brigade commander Andriy Biletsky. The brigade claims to have advanced nearly two square kilometers into Russian-held territory, seizing several Russian positions.

"The 3rd Assault Brigade is officially advancing in Kharkiv, reclaiming territories! Through counter-offensive actions, we have taken control of a battalion defense area, enemy platoon and company strongholds, and pushed two square kilometers deeper into the front line," the brigade announced.

Current battleground conditions reflect a 2.5 to 1 force ratio in favor of Russian troops, bolstered by additional Russian support forces.

"The primary mission was to disarm the offensive potential of Russia's 20th Army. As of now, this objective has been fulfilled," stated Brigade Commander Colonel Andriy Biletsky.

Over the span of just four days, Russian forces have incurred significant losses, including 300 personnel and a substantial amount of equipment and armament.

"The operation’s uniqueness lay in our offensive against a superior enemy and achieving victory. Success hinged on meticulous planning, unconventional solutions, and the coordinated efforts of artillery, air defense, UAV crews, and reconnaissance units. But the heroes on the battlefield were the tank operators, sappers, scouts, and foremost, the assault troops," Biletsky highlighted.

Additionally, the brigade's actions have diverted Russian attention from the Makiyvka axis, alleviating pressure on other critical sectors held by neighboring brigades.

The 3rd Assault Brigade had earlier released footage from their Kharkiv offensive, captioned: "First images from the offensive in full swing. Details to follow."

In line with this significant move, on August 19, Yuri Fedorenko, Commander of the Achilles Strike UAV Battalion of the 92nd Independent Mechanized Brigade, confirmed that Ukrainian Forces positioned in the Kharkiv and Kupiansk directions are creating conditions conducive to the eventual de-occupation of Kharkiv region.

