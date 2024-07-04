Ukraine's air defence milestone: Kyiv has seen zero Kinzhal hypersonic missile hits since May 2023 Thursday, July 4, 2024 1:00:43 PM

According to Air Force spokesperson Serhiy Yaremenko, the delivery of air defence systems by Ukraine's partners has played a significant role, resulting in a dramatic reduction in attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

For over two years, Russian forces have bombarded Ukraine’s cities. However, the Ukrainian military has learned to mitigate these assaults. Since May last year, not a single Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" ballistic missile has struck the capital, said Col. Sergei Yaremenko, commander of the 96th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Air Force, in an interview with Ukrinform.

Yaremenko mentioned that over the course of the conflict, more than 20 Kinzhal missiles had been fired at Kyiv. However, since Ukraine received Patriot air defence systems from western partners, all incoming missiles have been intercepted.

"When we engage ballistic threats, it doesn’t matter if it’s a Kinzhal Kh-47M, an Iskander-M, a 48N (with S-400 technology), or a ‘Zircon’ launched from a ‘Bastion’ system. Our primary focus is to address the ballistic target. Afterwards, analysts and experts use specific characteristics and debris to identify the missile type. I can say this: every Kinzhal fired at Kyiv since we began using the Patriot system has been intercepted," Yaremenko stated.

In essence, he continued, no ballistic missile has reached Kyiv since May 2023. Recently, Russian attacks on the city have dwindled, which might be attributed to the Defence Forces' effectiveness in repelling aggressions.

"Russia may have shifted its focus to other targets during this period. Nevertheless, critical state facilities in the Kyiv region remain vulnerable to enemy strikes. We are ready around the clock for these challenges," Yaremenko concluded.

