Ukraine's ambitious 2025 defense strategy: monthly deployment of 2,500 long-range drones and increased military investments Friday, January 3, 2025 4:00:40 PM

Ukrainian Forces are set to unleash a formidable new capability in the coming year: up to 2,500 long-range drones aimed at Russian military targets each month. This ambitious plan draws a stark comparison with Russia's production of around 2,000 Shaheds monthly. By 2025, Ukraine is preparing to invest 30 billion Ukrainian hryvnias ($710 million) into bolstering its military hardware and arms production, focusing notably on thousands of long-range drones and hundreds of cruise missiles. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal outlined Ukraine’s arms strategy during the first government meeting of the year on January 3.

Shmyhal revealed that Ukraine will dedicate more than 2.23 trillion UAH ($53 billion) to its defense sector in 2025. Of that, 739 billion UAH will go towards acquiring military equipment and arms, with 30 billion UAH ($17.53 billion) earmarked for the domestic military-industrial complex. These funds are aimed at producing Ukrainian missiles and long-range drone technologies. Shmyhal provided insight into the expected weapons production volumes for Ukraine’s Defense Forces:

- A total of 30,000 long-range drones, an average of 2,500 monthly.

- 3,000 cruise and missile drones, which translates to 250 units monthly.

"This budget is unprecedented and is fundamentally about defending and securing our nation, enhancing our military strength, and supporting the defense industry," Shmyhal emphasized.

Additionally, Denmark is expected to allocate $1 billion in 2025 for purchasing Ukrainian-made weapons, according to the prime minister. This initiative suggests Ukraine intends to procure domestic military assets from its own defense industry. Furthermore, there are plans to construct shelters akin to Finland’s model, with collaborative efforts between private companies and the state, Shmyhal stated.

Earlier, Ukrainian Defense Ministry Intelligence Directorate representative Andriy Yusov reported on Russia's production capacity of various weaponry. According to Yusov, Russian industrial capabilities allow for the production of 120 to 150 missiles per month across different types: 40-50 Iskander ballistic missiles, 30-50 Kalibr sea-launched cruise missiles, and 50 aviation X-101s. Meanwhile, last December, analysts from Defence Express reported that Russia’s Shahed production rate was about 2,000 units monthly.

On January 3, The Telegraph reported Ukraine’s intention to strike Russia with domestically produced long-range missiles starting in 2025. The strikes are expected to be carried out with "Trembita" missiles, which cost roughly $10,000 each—one of the cheapest in its class—and can deliver an 18 kg payload up to 150 km. However, the missile is slated for modification to extend its range up to 650 km, potentially putting Moscow within reach.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on December 10 the successful initial tests of the "Ruta" drone-missile.

