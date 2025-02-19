Ukraine's ambitious 'Drone Line' project aims to expand frontline surveillance and combat range with advanced UAV technology Wednesday, February 19, 2025 11:00:00 AM

Ukrainian drone manufactures have highlighted that the operational range of their drone zone could be extended to 40 kilometers in the future but achieving this will require a sufficient fleet of UAVs. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced the launch of the "Drone Line" project earlier in February, aiming to create a "kill zone" on the frontline with a depth of 10-15 kilometers. This initiative is deemed optimal for current capabilities, though the drone coverage range could eventually increase to 40 kilometers. Nikita Rozhkov, head of Ukraine's Frontline company, elaborated on this in an interview with Defense News. According to Ukraine's defense ministry, the project has two main objectives:

1. Permanent reconnaissance control using drones to monitor the front line.

2. Establishing a buffer zone where enemy forces cannot move undetected, thus enhancing the operational synergy between drones and infantry units.

"The project aligns with contemporary technological capabilities and strategic considerations—this range allows for efficient reconnaissance and neutralization of enemy forces before they pose a direct threat to Ukrainian positions," Rozhkov stated ahead of the IDEX exhibition in the UAE. For the project to come to fruition, a substantial number of drones is essential.

As Valery Yakovenko, founder of DroneUA, noted, Ukrainian manufacturers are currently capable of producing up to 2,500 heavy UAVs monthly and 4,000 small drones daily.

At the Abu Dhabi exhibition, Ukrainian companies showcased their latest innovations, including the "Chaklun" drone family, developed by RC Direction. These UAVs are already in active use in combat zones. Ivan Sibiryakov, a senior manager at "Spetstechnoexport," emphasized the importance of the "Chaklun-K" model, designed to counter enemy reconnaissance and strike drones. A significant advantage is its flight endurance of over two hours, which far exceeds the capabilities of standard UAVs. Notably, the domestic "Chaklun" drone has been certified by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and recommended for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the developers, the "Chaklun" features the following specifications:

- Wingspan: 1,400 mm

- Length: 910 mm

- Maximum weight: up to 4 kg

- Cruise speed: 80 km/h

- Top speed: 130 km/h

- Flight time: at least 60 minutes

- Flight range: up to 120 km

- Cruise altitude: 500 meters

- Maximum flight altitude: 3,000 meters

Previously, it was reported that Ukraine is employing long-range drones capable of carrying a 250-kilogram bomb for strikes on Russian military targets.

