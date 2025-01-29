Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov under investigation by Anti-Corruption Bureau for alleged abuse of power Wednesday, January 29, 2025 12:14:13 PM

Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) has launched a criminal investigation into Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, according to a response from the agency to an official inquiry from Radio Liberty.

The Defense Minister is accused of power abuse due to his refusal to extend the contract of Marina Bezrukova, head of the Defense Procurement Agency, and for withdrawing two members, Taras Chmut and Yuriy Dzihir, from the agency's Supervisory Board.

The investigation was initiated following a report by the Anti-Corruption Action Center and is being conducted under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — "abuse of power or official position resulting in grave consequences."

This statute carries a sentence of three to six years of imprisonment.

On January 24, contrary to the decision of the agency's Supervisory Board, Umerov refused to extend Bezrukova's contract, accusing her of failing to adequately supply the army with munitions. Furthermore, the minister withdrew two government representatives from the agency's board who had voted to renew Bezrukova's contract.

Umerov appointed Arsen Zhumadilov, head of the State Logistics Operator, as the new head of the agency instead.

