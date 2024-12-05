Ukraine's Defense Ministry under scrutiny: corruption risks, mismanagement and diplomatic shortcomings under Rustem Umerov Thursday, December 5, 2024 3:00:40 PM

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's Minister of Defense, has shown insufficient progress in critical areas like procurement, international cooperation, and restructuring military operations since assuming office more than a year ago, reports the Ukrainian newspaper Zerkalo Nedeli.

According to journalists, Ukraine continues to confront inflated costs for military equipment due to corrupt schemes involving intermediary entities like Spetstechnoexport, which the Defense Ministry vowed to dismantle.

"Yet, two months after these declarations, no updates on the purges have emerged from the defense minister or his deputies. Consequently, it's inferred that Ukraine continues to receive pricier weapons in lesser quantities," the article states.

The reporters highlight a further issue in the duplication of responsibilities within the ministry's structure. For instance, they cite the activities of the Department of Military-Technical Policy (DMTP), which mirrors the functions of the newly established Procurement Policy Department. This duplication creates confusion in prioritizing and addressing the needs of Ukraine's Armed Forces, the article suggests.

The journalists criticize Umerov for failing to streamline procurement operations and recall the abortive attempt to dismiss Marina Bezrukova, the head of the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA). The Defense Ministry proposed dissolving the DPA and merging it with the smaller State Rear Operator (SRO), using NATO standards as justification. However, NATO officials refuted such claims.

"Only after facing pressure from public experts and international partners did the minister abandon plans to dissolve the DPA and nominated candidates for the agency's oversight board, which the government approved on October 11. However, the DPA's supervisory board remains inactive," the article adds.

The publication points out additional complexities arise from chaotic management within the Defense Ministry. Umerov admits to this and describes it as "delegating responsibility." Notably, key meetings are attended by external advisers to the minister, such as Snaver Seyt-Khalilov and Lenur Mambetov.

"Delegating responsibility" unwittingly creates a breeding ground for obstructing changes: various departments might overlap, deputy friends could supervise multiple "lucrative" areas, and advisers are allowed to order deputy ministers around," the report elaborates.

Critics also argue that military diplomacy is Umerov's weak suit, turning the Defense Ministry into a "Turkish court." They attribute this to his three visits to Turkey, while relationships with pivotal nations like the United States or Denmark remain undervalued.

According to the article's authors, by the end of 2024, the state of the Defense Ministry seems dire, casting doubt on Umerov’s capability to fulfill Ukraine’s strategic goals.

Earlier, Ukraine's Parliament summoned Rustem Umerov for a briefing over procurement scandals. This includes issues like the substandard mines supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

