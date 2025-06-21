Ukraine's domestic radar systems strengthen aerial defense against Russian drones Saturday, June 21, 2025 12:00:50 PM

In Ukraine, tactical radar systems are already in production, playing a crucial role in the detection of Russian drones. Ukrainian anti drone units utilize these radars as part of their aerial defense systems. These compact radars, capable of tracking a target's position and altitude, are among the essential components of drone-based air defense. According to consultant Taras Timochko from the "Come Back Alive" fund in an interview with Mezha.Media, there is particularly high demand within the military for models produced in Ukraine.

Timochko noted that while imported radar systems offer more operational modes and settings for various targets, they can be complex to operate. Conversely, Ukraine's radar systems are simpler and more reliable because they are designed with specific targets in mind. However, domestic production is currently struggling with scalability. "The military has praised these systems highly. There's now a 13-month waitlist for models from a single domestic factory, up from a 6-month wait just half a year ago," he mentioned. He also highlighted that Russian forces are actively seeking out Ukrainian radar systems, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun to counter these efforts.

Meanwhile, the French company Parrot has unveiled the ANAFI UKR, a small reconnaissance quadcopter customized to meet the requirements of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, at the Paris Air Show.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.