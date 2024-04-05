Ukraine's drone strikes destroy six Russian aircraft at Morozovsk airbase Friday, April 5, 2024 10:15:04 AM

Drone strikes on the Russian airbase Morozovsk overnight on April 5 resulted in the destruction of at least six aircraft. The operation was conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine in conjunction with the Defence Forces, reports public broadcaster Suspilne, citing its sources.

The targeted airfield housed bombers Su-24, Su-24M, and Su-34, which Russia uses to attack Ukrainian Armed Forces' positions and Ukrainian cities near the front line using guided air bombs.

"At least six Russian military aircraft were destroyed, with another eight sustaining significant damage. In addition to the loss of equipment, about 20 Russian servicemen were classified as 'killed' or 'wounded'," said a source from the publication.

The source added that "this was an important special operation that would significantly reduce the combat capability" of the Russian troops.

Drones attacked several military sites within Russia on the night of April 4 to 5, primarily targeting airfields. The governor of Russia's Rostov region claimed that in the Morozovsk district alone, air defense systems allegedly shot down more than 40 drones.

The same night, explosions were also heard near an airfield in Yeysk (Krasnodar region) and in Engels (Saratov region). According to reports, as of the end of last week, Engels-2 airfield hosted eight Tu-95MS bombers, as well as three Tu-160s and two more Tu-134UBL/UBK aircraft.

