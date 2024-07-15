Ukraine's drone strikes target Crimea and multiple Russian regions Monday, July 15, 2024 9:00:31 AM

Russia's Ministry of Defence has reported that during the night of Monday, July 15, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones. According to the ministry, 15 drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, one over the Lipetsk region, and six over annexed Crimea.

Lipetsk region Governor Igor Artamonov shared on his Telegram channel that a drone crashed on the territory of an electrical substation in the Stanovlyansky municipal district. "Law enforcement officers are working at the crash site. There are no casualties. The substation's operation remains unaffected," the regional head stated.

In the Bryansk region, Russian air defense reportedly destroyed 17 drones overnight, according to multiple statements from Governor Alexander Bogomaz. The governor consistently mentioned that "there are no casualties or destructions."

Russian-appointed head of annexed Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported that a drone was shot down near Cape Fiolent, with its debris falling on the territory of a private house. There were no injuries. In the Kursk region, defense systems downed a drone in the Zheleznogorsk district, regional head Alexey Smirnov said, without detailing the outcomes.

In the Oryol region, early in the morning, regional head Andrey Klychkov declared that electronic warfare systems neutralized a Ukrainian drone on the territory of the Oryol municipal district. There were no injuries or damages, the governor noted. The risk of drone attacks was also announced in the Belgorod region overnight; however, regional authorities did not report any consequences.

Russia's Ministry of Defence regularly launches drone and missile attacks against Ukraine and accuses the Ukrainian military of using drones to target Russian regions and annexed territories.

