Ukraine's Intel Chief predicts two more months of Russian offensive Wednesday, August 7, 2024 12:00:05 PM

Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s intelligence chief, believes that the Russian offensive might continue for up to two more months. He referenced the history of a 10-year-long conflict, asserting that neither side can maintain an offensive for more than two months. "But we know that after a lull and a brief period of calm, the enemy will attempt to launch new offensives. And we are preparing for that," he emphasized.

He also revealed that Russia began facing mobilization issues about three months ago. "At the start of the full-scale war, the enemy announced a partial mobilization and offered large sums of money," Budanov explained. "But these efforts were insufficient. Others were drawn into the war from penal colonies as volunteers or were immediately transferred from conscription to contract service."

Notably, RUSI experts caution that another Ukrainian counteroffensive in the near future would be ill-advised. They suggest that the Ukrainian defense forces should focus on long-range strikes on Russian military enterprises and infrastructure. Simultaneously, they recommend that the West should tighten sanctions to make Russians understand the real costs of the war.

