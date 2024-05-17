Ukraine's intelligence agencies launch joint drone strikes on Russian Black Sea Fleet facilities Friday, May 17, 2024 8:30:29 AM

The operation targeted ships and other vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at their base locations in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Directorate (GUR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out a joint attack on several Russian military installations in Novorossiysk and the temporarily occupied Sevastopol on the night of Friday, May 17, reported Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources within the intelligence agencies.

The strikes involved drones exclusively of Ukrainian manufacture.

"The complex operation using both maritime and aerial drones targeted ships and other vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet at their base locations, notably in Sevastopol and Novorossiysk. As a result of enemy air defence systems and electronic warfare measures, other targets were also hit," the joint statement reads.

Additionally, according to another source, SBU drones hit the Tuapse oil refinery for the second time this year. The refineries, which the Russians had begun to repair, will require additional restoration after new explosions, the source assured.

"The enemy was astonished by the scale of the current operation. Security and defense forces will continue to surprise the invaders," the intelligence agencies stated.

A massive attack was launched on Novorossiysk last night and early this morning. Explosions occurred at the port, an oil depot, and a mazut terminal. As a result, the attacked facilities lost power, and nearby street access was restricted.

Reports also indicated the shutdown of a power substation in Sevastopol and localized power outages.

In response, Russian authorities have claimed to have "shot down" over 100 drones.

