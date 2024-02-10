Ukraine's intelligence chief: ICJ's ruling on Russia’s involvement in MH17 crash is a disgrace Saturday, February 10, 2024 1:00:48 PM

Kirill Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, has labeled the International Court of Justice's decision regarding the downing of MH17 flight as mistaken, reports the French newspaper Liberation.

The court concluded that the Russian Federation could not be deemed a sponsor of terrorism merely because the Russian-made Buk missile system, which was used to down MH17 in 2014, qualifies as a weapon rather than financial support. Liberation emphasized that 298 civilian passengers and crew members perished in the attack on the aircraft.

"This is a disgrace to the international judicial system; the court's decision is both a mistake and a catastrophe," Budanov stated.

The Intelligence Chief warned that the International Court of Justice's ruling carries risks. Ignoring evident facts could have severe consequences, particularly for civilized nations. "It turns out that if an aggressor state provides a missile system to terrorists but no money, and they shoot down a civilian Boeing, then, in essence, this wouldn't count as terrorism," the military intelligence head asserted.

On Wednesday, January 30, the International Court of Justice found the Russian Federation guilty of violating certain provisions of the anti-terrorism treaty in Ukraine, noting Moscow's failure to investigate the financial backing of the LPR and DPR militants.

The legal proceedings focused on Kyiv's accusations that Moscow, a decade ago, financed terror groups in the country's east. The case particularly involved Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew aboard. Ultimately, the court ordered Russia to probe the allegations of financing terrorism but did not demand compensation payment, which Ukraine had been seeking.

According to media reports, the Russian 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade from Kursk is linked to the downing of MH17 Boeing over eastern Ukraine.

