Ukraine’s Intelligence Chief: North Korean troops heading to Russia’s Kursk region Wednesday, October 23, 2024 10:34:00 AM

Reports from Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) indicate plans to move North Korean fighters to Russia’s Kursk region by the end of this month. General Kyrylo Budanov underscored that Ukraine has partners, while Russia has allies.

Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine's Intelligence, revealed how many troops North Korea sent to Russia and the terms of the exchange, as detailed in a report by The Economist. Budanov noted that North Korean soldiers are currently undergoing training at four sites in Russia’s Khabarovsk region and the Far East. He affirmed the deployment of at least 500 North Korean officers and three generals to Russia.

Intelligence reports suggest that 2,600 North Korean soldiers are planned to be deployed for combat in Russia's Kursk region by the end of October. However, a top NATO official, speaking anonymously, could not confirm this information, stating that the alliance has yet to see signs of any "large-scale" movement.

Furthermore, North Korea has already become a significant arms supplier for Russia. Budanov revealed that weapon deliveries, which began in late 2022, have reached a rate of 2.8 million shells annually, just 100,000 shy of Russia's domestic production. As 2023 neared its end, North Korea handed over several ballistic missiles and launch systems, managed by North Korean crews. These missiles, primarily composed of outdated components, lack consistent performance in battle but are used frequently for shelling to create chaos in Ukrainian cities.

General Budanov disclosed that in return for personnel and missiles, North Korea received funds and new technology. Russia is helping its ally bypass sanctions and enhance its nuclear capabilities, including the transfer of some low-yield tactical nuclear weapon technologies and submarine launch systems to North Korea. "We have partners, they have allies," Budanov stressed.

The intelligence chief warned that Ukraine is already neck-deep in a world war. However, in his assessment, it's reminiscent of the early days of World War II, where "not everyone sees it yet." Previously, Kyrylo Budanov forecasted that the first DPRK troops could boost Russian forces in the Kursk direction as early as October 23rd. The Internet has already surfaced footage of North Korean military personnel heading to Russia, with one video confirming the presence of foreign soldiers in Russia’s Primorsky region.

