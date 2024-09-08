Ukraine’s Intelligence Chief: Russian offensive stalls in all but main front, winter challenges loom Sunday, September 8, 2024 12:00:30 PM

In an interview with "Radio Khartia", Chief of Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov declared that the Russian offensive in Ukraine has stalled in most directions, except for the main line of attack. Ukrainian intelligence had earlier predicted that the Russian push would peak by August before slowing or halting. However, several developments in the last month of summer have led to a virtually complete stop in the offensive, save for the main attack direction. Budanov noted that the Russians are desperately trying to demonstrate progress by throwing all their resources into this primary direction.

Budanov also highlighted that as winter approaches, combat operations become increasingly challenging due to harsh weather conditions. However, this does not mean that the enemy will cease its efforts to pressure Ukraine.

According to Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi stated this week that Ukrainian forces have halted the Russian advance on Pokrovsk. General Syrskyi reported that in recent days, the Russians have made no ground on this front.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged improvements in the Pokrovsk sector but cautioned that it is too early to declare the situation fully stabilized.

