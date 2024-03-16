Ukraine's Intelligence Chief vows support for Russian armed opposition forces in Belgorod and Kursk regions Saturday, March 16, 2024 10:25:36 PM

The head of Ukraine's Military Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, has stated that the fighters of the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and Siberian Battalion, who are conducting operations in the territories of Belgorod and Kursk regions in Russia, are "becoming a force," and Ukraine will assist them.

"These units are definitely emerging, and they should now no longer be referred to as mere groupings—they are becoming a force. There are several of them, they are operating together, and they are close to forming a union based on a shared vision of transforming Russia," Budanov explained during a national news broadcast. He suggested that many Russian opposition forces, both within and temporarily outside the country, will join them.

Budanov stated that representatives of these forces"do not plan to end their activities anytime soon and will do everything they can."

"They have been helping us since the first day of the events on February 24, and they fight quite well. They have been present in many hotspots across Ukraine. We will try to help them to the best of our ability," added the intelligence chief.

Budanov offered reasons for the lack of significant internal protests in Russia. The prime reason, according to him, is "moral," because "Russia is truly a nation of slaves." The second reason he cited is the lack of employment in Russian regions and other means of earning a living apart from joining the armed forces of the aggressor state.

