Ukraine’s Intelligence praises Tuareg rebels for decimating Wagner Group in Mali Monday, July 29, 2024 9:33:53 PM

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has hailed the Tuareg rebels' special operation in Mali as highly successful, predicting severe repercussions for Russia and indicating that "there will be more to come."

The Tuareg insurgents received critical "information" that enabled them to annihilate a convoy of Wagner Group mercenaries in Mali, said Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for Ukraine’s GUR, during a national news broadcast on July 29. According to Yusov, the operation is expected to have lasting implications for Russia.

Yusov highlighted that Russia had been using the Wagner Group to achieve its geopolitical and economic objectives. He further indicated that the rebels obtained not just information, but "more than just information" to carry out their successful operation.

"Details will not be disclosed at this moment, but there will be more to follow," Yusov stated.

He emphasized that the defeat of the Wagner Group underscores the dwindling power and capabilities of Russia. “The world can now see that Russia is not the formidable force it once was. This means fewer future contracts and reliance on them as a precise tool for solving regional issues," Yusov added.

Regarding a proposal from one of the rebels to hand over captured Wagner mercenaries to Ukraine, Yusov declined to comment, citing the sensitivity of the information.

On July 28, it was reported that a convoy of Wagner Group mercenaries and Malian troops was ambushed by Tuareg rebels. The rebels managed to decimate the convoy's armored vehicles and down a helicopter that was providing cover for the Russian fighters. At least 20 Wagner mercenaries were killed, including the administrator of the Grey Zone Telegram channel.

Military analyst Alexander Kovalenko noted that this latest rout of Wagner forces not only weakens the group but serves as a significant humiliation by local insurgents.

Among those ambushed in the Wagner convoy was Anton Yelizarov, aka "Lotos," a commander within the group who assumed leadership following an aircraft accident that claimed the lives of Wagner's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and leader Dmitry Utkin.

Casualties and injuries from the clash between Tuareg rebels and the Wagner Group in Mali could total up to 80, with around 15 Wagner mercenaries captured.

