Ukraine’s intelligence says North Korea is supplying Russia with weapons by sea, rail and air Friday, August 15, 2025 4:00:05 PM

North Korea is actively supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia via maritime, rail and air routes, according to Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR).

Maritime shipments are carried out by the vessels Lady R, Maria, Maya-1 and Angara, which load military cargo at the North Korean port of Rason (Rajin), LIGA.net reports, citing Ukraine’s military intelligence.

Rail traffic between North Korea and Russia runs through the Khasan border station. This route, operating on a continuous basis since January 2024, is used primarily to deliver artillery ammunition and artillery systems.

The air channel is used mainly to move short-range ballistic missiles, including the KN-23 and KN-24, with aircraft shuttling between Pyongyang and Vladivostok to deliver the missiles directly.

The scope of deliveries is extensive: since June 2023, Russia has received up to 150 KN-23/24 ballistic missiles and about 6.5 million artillery rounds from North Korea. The list also includes two 600 mm multiple launch rocket systems, up to 120 MLRS of 240 mm, and up to 170 launchers of 107 mm. In addition, Russia has received about 190 self-propelled artillery pieces of 170 mm and 122 mm, around 100 howitzers of 122 mm, and up to 100 mortars of 140 mm, according to the GUR.

“In July 2025, Russian maritime vessels delivered 7.4 thousand tons of military products from North Korea. That amounts to about 135,000 units of 122 mm and 152 mm ammunition for tube and rocket artillery,” the GUR said.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, has said North Korea currently covers 40% of the Russian army’s needs for 122 mm and 152 mm ammunition. He added that Moscow is generously financing the participation of DPRK soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

