Ukraine’s Kharkiv counteroffensive yielding early gains: Russian forces scramble to rebuild defense lines Friday, August 23, 2024 9:34:30 AM

In the latest update from the 3rd Independent Assault Brigade, press officer Alexander Borodin has shared significant details on the early progress of the Kharkiv counteroffensive. According to Borodin, the Russian forces had strategic plans, but now they are preoccupied with constructing a new line of defense. "Sometimes, the destruction of enemy forces, resources, and logistics is more crucial than liberating territories," he said.

At the counteroffensive site in the Kharkiv region, stabilization activities are ongoing , with considerable damage inflicted on the positions and logistics of the occupying 20th Army. The Ukrainian Forces have now secured new positions, with the situation remaining stable, as Borodin commented during a broadcast on Radio Svoboda.

Borodin explained, "As far as we can understand, they aimed to advance towards Makeevka from one side, while from the other, they could redeploy personnel, forces, and equipment to various front lines across the country. Currently, they're focused on trying to restore some positions and build a new defense line."

Borodin referred to operations in the Kharkiv and Kursk regions as synchronous successes, noting that the occupiers still have significant reserves in the north. However, without logistics, these reserves may become ineffective.

On August 22, the 3rd Independent Assault Brigade announced the beginning of the offensive in the Kharkiv region, where the force ratio stood at 2.5 to 1 in favor of the Russians. The operation had begun earlier but was kept secret. As of now, the primary mission—crippling the offensive potential of Russia's 20th Army—has been accomplished.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.