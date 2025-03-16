Ukraine's 'Long Neptune' missile: new strikes target key Russian energy facilities Sunday, March 16, 2025 11:00:00 AM

Ukraine is believed to have launched its long-range "Neptune" missile against a critical oil pumping station in Russia’s Bryansk region. The oil refinery in Tuapse might not be the sole victim of Ukraine's upgraded "Neptune" missile. Earlier this week, the missile reportedly struck the Aksinino station in Bryansk, according to Russian news outlet ASTRA, which cites informed sources.

According to sources, the strike occurred on the evening of Monday, March 10. Russian authorities and official media have maintained silence regarding this incident. "The Ukrainian long-range 'Neptune' missile attacked the Aksinino oil pumping station," ASTRA reported.

The extent of the damage to Russia's energy facility remains unknown. Aksinino, located in the Karachevsky district of Bryansk, is part of the Transneft-Druzhba main oil pipeline, through which Russian oil is transported to Europe. The facility is situated approximately 100 km from Ukraine’s northern borders.

On March 14, during the night, another strike targeted the Russian refinery in Tuapse.

The facility still burns, with efforts to extinguish the fire ongoing. A video of the attack suggests the facility was struck by something with a rocket engine, rather than a UAV.

Experts speculate that this could be the so-called "Long Neptune"—a modernized version of the maritime missile boasting a range of up to 1000 km.

