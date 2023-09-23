Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate: high-ranking Russian generals among casualties in missile strike on Black Sea Fleet headquarters Saturday, September 23, 2023 12:00:00 PM

At least nine people were killed and another 16 were injured, including Russian generals, in yesterday's attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, said Kirill Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate.

"Among the injured are Major General Romanchuk, the group commander, who is in a very serious condition. Lieutenant General Tsekov, the chief of staff, is unconscious. The number of injured ordinary servicemen who are not staff members is still being established. These were the military personnel who are on duty, providing security, etc.," he told Voice of America's Ukrainian service.

The publication notes that Major General Alexander Romanchuk is the commander of the Russian forces on the Zaporizhzhia front. He was promoted to the rank of Major General in 2023. Lieutenant General Oleg Tsekov is the commander of the 200th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Coastal Forces of the Russian Navy's Northern Fleet.

Earlier, there were reports on social media about the death of Admiral Viktor Sokolov, the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. However, Budanov did not confirm this information.

According to the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces, the attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters took place during a meeting of senior staff. The operation, codenamed "Crab Trap," was the result of meticulous work, which allowed the headquarters to be struck "promptly and accurately."

Missile strike on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters was carried out on September 22, during which a fire broke out in the building. According to eyewitness videos, at least two rockets hit the headquarters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not disclose any information about the casualties. After the strike, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that one Russian serviceman was killed, but later clarified that he had gone missing. Russian media reported that, according to preliminary data, six people were injured.

