Ukraine's military losses drop significantly thanks to robotic systems, report reveals Wednesday, October 30, 2024 11:30:20 AM

The Ukrainian military has managed to significantly reduce its losses, according to a report by NV citing a source within the General Staff. The utilization of robotic systems has played a crucial role in slashing expenditures among Ukrainian troops by almost a third. These advanced technologies are reportedly being employed not only to supply personnel with food and ammunition but also to assist in evacuating the wounded.

The report highlights a study conducted by Ukraine's Central Scientific Research Institute, which demonstrated that the use of robotic complexes in units has led to a reduction in personnel expenses by up to 30%. These findings have been corroborated on the combat frontlines during active operations. The General Staff emphasized that small robotic logistic platforms are effectively managing logistics within a 5 km range, facilitating not just the delivery of ammunition and sustenance to forces, but also enabling the remote evacuation of injured soldiers. This setup significantly minimizes risks to Ukrainian defenders from Russian attacks.

These technological advancements are becoming increasingly prevalent across military units, with ongoing efforts to further encourage such innovation. Dr. Oleksandr Gladun, a Doctor of Economic Sciences and Deputy Director at the Institute of Demography and Social Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, pointed out the broader context, noting Russia's alleged aim to diminish Ukraine's population. Notably, Ukraine's population was estimated at over 42 million as of January 1, 2022. However, that figure has decreased to over 35 million as of January this year.

