Ukraine’s military officer: fighting intensifies as Russia aims for success before presidential elections Thursday, March 7, 2024 11:20:00 AM

Intense fighting continues on the frontline as the Russian troops strive for success ahead of the Russian presidential election, according to Ivan Timochko, a serviceman and head of the Reserve Council for Ukraine’s Ground Forces, who spoke on Espresso.TV.

Timochko suggested that the enemy's heightened activity on the battlefield could be linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political maneuvers as he prepares for an election in which he may seek another term.

"The fighting in the east is intense. The front line is very active, but it feels like the Russians, though pushing forward, no longer have the same drive. The enemy is also beginning to realize that sooner or later, they will have to switch to defense. Therefore, all Ukrainians need to understand that our troops are holding the line and defending the country’s territory against a very aggressive and malicious foe who holds little regard for human life," stated Timochko.

Additionally, the military officer remarked that Vladimir Putin had significantly galvanized his citizens ahead of the elections, instilling an illusion that the Russian Armed Forces are capable of achieving further significant victories on the frontline – a notion he used to bribe them.

In the near term, Timochko continued, expect the Kremlin to attempt to maintain the same level of intensity through its generals, at least until the end of the current month.

"It's important to realize that things won't be easy. Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline understand this. Meanwhile, those in the rear must avoid falling into the trap of thinking that all is lost or that we should be ready to counterattack tomorrow. Only through joint efforts can we achieve this, but there's a lot of work ahead," the head of the Reserve Council for Ukraine’s Ground Forces concluded.

On March 6, there were discussions within the Ukrainian Armed Forces about potential changes on the frontline due to ammunition shortages. According to American military expert Harrison Foster, the lack of sufficient munitions and western aid could make 2024 the worst year of the war.

