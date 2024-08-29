Ukraine’s National Guard Major downplays Pokrovsk battle fears, predicts prolonged fighting in Donbas Thursday, August 29, 2024 12:00:00 PM

According to National Guard reservist Major Oleksiy Hetman, fears about the fighting in Donbas's Pokrovsk may be overstated, as battles could drag on for months. Hetman predicts a decrease in Russian assault intensity by fall.

Attempts by Russian forces to pressure Ukrainian defenses in the Pokrovsk area have been ongoing for many months. Still, Russian forces might exhaust their resources come autumn, expressed Hetman during an appearance on Esprеsso.TV.

Hetman indicates that fighting for control of Donetsk Oblast's Pokrovsk could persist for months. He advises against spreading panic over the potential loss of the town and its speculated catastrophic consequences for the war’s outcome.

"We've heard similar predictions when we withdrew from Bakhmut, with claims it would allow the Russians to advance north to Kupyansk, Lyman, Vuhledar, and encircle significant Ukrainian forces. That did not transpire. Despite continued assaults, we eventually had to fall back from Avdiivka. Then, too, there were declarations of disaster and irreversible losses. Now, similar discussions surround Pokrovsk. However, fights for Pokrovsk could continue for months," stated Hetman.

Hetman also added that Russian forces might attempt to bypass Pokrovsk, as urban combat often extends into a prolonged affair.

Regarding the current pace of the Russian advance, Ukrainian Forces might have to retreat a kilometer every 3-4 days. Still, the adversary's strength might soon deplete. "No army can attack indefinitely. Sooner or later — anticipated by the end of September, if not sooner — the capability of Russian forces to assault with such intensity will diminish," Hetman concluded.

On August 28, an officer from the 59th OMBR revealed that since April, Russian forces advanced 10-15 km but sustained thousands of casualties. Ukrainian defense efforts are stalling these offenses, per the General Staff, with unexpected repercussions looming for Russian troops.

