Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Secretary: the war will come to the territory of Russia Friday, March 15, 2024 12:00:56 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is gravely mistaken if he believes that the war will not extend into Russian territory, stated the Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksiy Danilov, during an appearance on the talk show of Ukrainian Pravda.

Danilov specifically addressed the recent activities of volunteers from the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

"The situation is quite simple. The usual response is that people have the right to go and vote in their elections, which is exactly what they're doing. I want to emphasize, if Putin thought the war would not reach Russian territories, he is deeply mistaken. It will come, and it will go far, and believe me, if today they are starting to feel the effects 800-900 kilometers away, soon it will be thousands of kilometers," Danilov stated.

He also noted that Ukraine will closely monitor which countries recognize the presidential elections in Russia.

"We're facing a rough two to three months ahead because Russia is currently completing their so-called electoral process. Countries that recognize these elections in Russia are utterly shameful in today's world. We will pay close attention to which countries acknowledge the elections, which countries will congratulate Putin on his victory in what seems to be an electoral race. It promises to be quite an interesting situation," Danilov declared.

He recalled when "one of Putin's neighbors" was elected, not a single country recognized it and still doesn't to this day.

Russia's "elections" are set to take place from March 15 to March 17. Previously, the Freedom of Russia Legion warned that the election days in Russia would be "restless." The Russian opposition fighters have also urged all residents of the Belgorod and Kursk regions who have not used the green corridor to remain in shelters.

