Ukraine's offensive: Russia initiates 'Counter-Terrorism Operation' in border regions Saturday, August 10, 2024

The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee has announced the introduction of counter-terrorism operations (CTO) in the Bryansk, Belgorod, and Kursk regions in response to what has been described as an "unprecedented attempt by the Kyiv regime to destabilize the situation in various regions of our country." The committee's statement emphasizes additional measures to ensure the safety of citizens, maintain public order, and enhance anti-terrorism protection.

The statement also alleges that a "terrorist attack on the territory of the Kursk region by units of the Ukrainian armed forces has led to civilian casualties and the destruction of residential buildings."

Under the CTO regime, authorities have the power to evacuate citizens and vehicles from certain areas, disable communication networks, monitor phone conversations, and allow law enforcement officers to enter residential and non-residential premises and any facilities without a court order.

The Ukrainian raid in the Kursk direction began on August 6. Since then, Ukrainian forces have advanced tens of kilometers into Russian territory. Despite Russia’s efforts to send reinforcements to the region, the situation remains unchanged.

Currently, Russian authorities are preparing the Kursk nuclear power plant, located in the city of Kurchatov, to defend against a potential Ukrainian attack. All approaches to the facility have been blocked, equipment at the construction sites has been powered down, and workers have been evacuated. According to Z-channels, Ukrainian forces are in the vicinity of the village of Kromskie Byki, approximately 30 kilometers from the power plant. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations declared a federal-level emergency in the region yesterday.

Furthermore, a video was circulated by Ukrainian channels this morning, purportedly showing individuals in military uniforms, believed to be Ukrainian soldiers, stating they were in the village of Poroz in the Graivoron district of the Belgorod region. This village is located two kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

It’s unclear when the video was taken. The Russian Telegram channel-channel "Veteran’s notes" claims that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group entered Poroz under artillery cover, recorded the video near the local club, and then withdrew. The channel’s author suggests the objective of the "enemy is to exert informational pressure," and similar "actions should be expected along the entire frontline along the Russia-Ukraine border in the near future".

