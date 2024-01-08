Ukraine's President Zelensky initiates first-ever dialogue with Bahrain's King Hamad, invites him to Davos event Monday, January 8, 2024 10:00:42 AM

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky held the first historic phone conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, reported the Ukrainian presidential press service.

"I hope that the establishment of contacts at the highest level will open a new chapter in Ukrainian-Bahraini relations," said Zelensky.

The leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, global food security, and the support for Ukraine's Peace Formula.

Furthermore, Zelensky briefed the King of Bahrain on Ukraine's efforts to maintain the free export of grain across the Black Sea, thereby ensuring global food stability.

The President of Ukraine thanked the King of Bahrain for participating in previous meetings of national security advisors and political advisors of state leaders regarding the implementation of Ukraine's Peace Formula.

Zelensky extended an invitation to the King of Bahrain to attend the next event scheduled for January in Davos, Switzerland.

Earlier on Monday, Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with the new Emir of Kuwait. Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah became the leader of his country in December 2023.

