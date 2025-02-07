Ukraine's Presidential Office and U.S. Special Envoy discuss strategic diplomatic efforts ahead of key meetings Friday, February 7, 2025 3:00:00 PM

In a recent phone conversation, Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, engaged in talks with U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

Among the topics discussed was Kellogg's impending visit to Kyiv. According to a statement on the Ukrainian Presidential Office's website on Friday, February 7th, Yermak emphasized the priority of achieving a just and lasting peace for Kyiv. The dialogue also covered the frontline situation and civilian safety concerns. Additionally, they touched upon upcoming meetings at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by Ukraine's presidential office. Yermak expressed gratitude to the United States for its support of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

A day earlier, Ukraine's Presidential Office reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky had a meeting with the Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso. Zelensky stated his intention to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC) from February 14 to 16 and to discuss with European partners the possibility of increasing the volume of frozen Russian assets.

"I will talk to partners in Europe, and I will meet them during the Munich Conference, so there is such a program. It's tens of billions. We would spend them to help people with housing, so they find a place to live," Zelensky explained.

In an interview with the New York Post, published on February 6th, Keith Kellogg disclosed that the Trump administration is prepared to escalate sanction pressure on Russia to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Kellogg stated that Ukraine and Russia must ultimately negotiate peace, but "both sides in any negotiations must make concessions." He referenced the 1905 peace talks mediated by the United States in Portsmouth, which concluded the Russo-Japanese War, as an example.

