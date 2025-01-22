Ukraine's revolutionary 'GROMILO' drones: harnessing fiber-optic technology to transform warfare Wednesday, January 22, 2025 2:00:00 PM

In the midst of ongoing conflict, Ukrainian developers have engineered a groundbreaking FPV kamikaze drone known as the "GROMILO," regarded as nearly invisible to electronic warfare (EW) systems. This innovation is revolutionizing how precision strikes on Russian armored vehicles, depots, bridges, and fortifications are conducted, significantly reducing the risk to operators. The project, dubbed "Sky of Victory," showcases a fiber-optic communication system that has already proven effective at the front line.

Drones like the "GROMILO" are equipped with a 2 kg spool of fiber-optic cable, capable of delivering a warhead weighing up to 1.5 kg over a distance of 10 kilometers. Fiber optics ensure the drone is safeguarding itself against all forms of signal jamming since radio signals are absent. This silent operational approach renders the system invisible to reconnaissance and demotes enemy capability to locate Ukrainian pilot positions. As users attest, stable communications through the cable promote precise control in challenging situations or at significant distances.

Operators from the 14th Mechanized Brigade's "Charon" strike group are already effectively employing these drones on the ground with highly accurate video surveillance backed by tactical precision and efficacy in targeting enemy armor.

Gone are the days of traditional Russian army commands as "GROMILO" provides the military:

- The ability to precisely strike armored targets, depots, and defensive positions at significant ranges.

- Operational effectiveness even when EW counteractions are prevalent.

- Enhanced safety for operators given the absence of detectable radiowaves.

The team avows that the fiber-optic drones herald a new era in warfare technologies, readily altering the outcomes in the battlefield today.

Navigating the use of fiber-optic drones demands operational subtlety. Despite parallels to traditional drones, caution remains crucial to ensure fiber strands aren't compromised during maneuvers. Adept propeller calibration mitigates tangles, ensuring complete maneuverability sans restrictions. Precaution in maps and routes is advised, minimizing flight speed and pilot training to master this operational advancement seamlessly.

To optimize fiber-optic drones, military schools are advancing methodologies for personnel training, teaching operators to meticulously handle optical connectors, cables, and refine flight pathway selections to safeguard uninterrupted communication.

Fiber-optic drone production is accelerating, despite reliance on imported Chinese spools initially. Current milestones feature:

- 1 kg spools achieving flights of 10 km

- 1.2 kg spools thrust capable of spanning 15 km

- 2 kg spools covering vast expanse of 20 km

With domestic production scaling magnitude to potentially outstrip demand surpassing 10,000 units monthly, each drone confidently carries an optic communication edge. Incrementing in-house production sways economic viability, with a clear-cut vision toward enhancing overall system efficiency, project leads said.

The contrast with Russian fiber-optic drone designs reveals Ukraine's analog systems prioritizing minimal delay, circumventing accuracy issues that Russia's digital systems face due to prolonged latency. The landscape of technology thrives, harnessing converters that nark on latency pitfalls. The challenge is clear—capitalize on this technological quantum leap, drone developers emphatically conclude.

