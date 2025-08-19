Ukraine’s SBU says drones blew up Russian ammo depots near Luhansk Tuesday, August 19, 2025 10:00:00 AM

Explosions rocked Russian ammunition depots outside Luhansk overnight, according to Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU).

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine struck two Russian Armed Forces ammunition depots located deep behind the front lines in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region, the SBU said in a statement. The strikes occurred overnight on August 19, the agency added.

The blasts were reported near the village of Bilokurakyne, close to a railway station that, according to the SBU, is used to move shells and equipment toward the front line in Ukraine—specifically the Pokrovsk axis.

The agency said there were at least seven impacts. It also noted that NASA’s FIRMS service, which uses satellites to monitor heat anomalies on the Earth’s surface, registered the aftermath of the strikes.

Photos released by the SBU show apparent fire traces following the August 19 drone attack.

