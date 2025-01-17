Ukraine's strategic drone strikes: forcing Russia towards peace talks amid economic strain Friday, January 17, 2025 9:00:12 AM

Ukraine has ramped up its offensive operations deep into Russian territory, employing advanced tactics that demonstrate its technological prowess. According to experts, Kyiv’s persistent assaults on key infrastructure are making peace negotiations an unavoidable path for Moscow.

Cutting-edge long-range drones are striking strategic industrial sites almost daily, including oil refineries, fuel depots, and defense sector facilities. This unrelenting approach aims to make war too costly for Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have extended the range of their strikes to hit targets previously deemed untouchable by Russia just a year ago. Regions like Tatarstan, Saratov, and Novosibirsk are now within reach of Ukrainian operations, challenging the safety of even the farthest Russian territories.

Experts have pointed out that Russian air defenses struggle to cover the sprawling territory effectively. This vulnerability has turned Russia into an "easy target" for Ukraine's drone strikes, putting its industrial giants in jeopardy with alarming regularity. Such factories, which are crucial to the Russian economy, have become "tickets to destruction" without adequate protection.

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine's strikes have resulted in the loss of 12% of Russia's refining capacity, forcing the Kremlin to impose fuel export restrictions. Despite these efforts, domestic fuel prices have surged by 11% over the past year, according to analysts.

Beyond oil refineries, Ukrainian attacks have also targeted facilities involved in the chemical and metallurgical industries. These sectors supply essential materials to Russia’s defense complex, and their disruption might lead to a significant degradation of Russia's production capabilities if Ukraine maintains its current offensive rate.

Each Ukrainian strike not only obliterates production facilities but also undermines Russia's logistics networks. Disruptions in fuel and ammunition supplies compel Moscow to expend vast resources on repairs. At the same time, Western sanctions continue to restrict access to vital technologies, limiting the Kremlin's ability to offset these losses.

Experts warn that if Ukraine continues — or steps up — its attacks, Russia might find itself "bare": with a devastated industrial landscape, a declining economy, and an inability to sustain its military operations.

Every night brings fresh destruction for Russia, and it's merely a matter of time before the Kremlin faces the brink. Analysts assert that Ukraine is not just fighting for its land; it’s systematically disarming and weakening its adversary with every strategic hit.

Russia, long confident in the untouchability of its land, must now watch as its strategic assets are reduced to rubble. Kyiv's approach implies that peace talks might eventually be a necessary recourse for Moscow.

