Ukraine's strike disables key Russian S-400 missile system in Belgorod region Friday, January 17, 2025 10:30:02 PM

Ukraine's Forces have successfully targeted the positions of Russia's 568th Air Defense Missile Regiment, which included disabling the 92N6 radar component, often referred to as the "heart" of the S-400 missile system.

This critical strike against the radar system renders the S-400 inoperative. Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out precise attacks on military targets in Russia's Belgorod region on January 16, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on their Facebook page.

Alongside this, the Ukrainian missiles also effectively damaged positions of the radar company of the 336th Radio Engineering Battalion under the Russian Armed Forces, as confirmed by the General Staff. The strikes resulted in confirmed damage to equipment and technology, although no photo or video confirmations of the hits were published.

Similar tactics were previously employed in June last year when Ukrainian forces targeted another Russian S-400 system in the Belgorod region. For that strike, GMLRS rockets with tungsten pellets were used, reported Defence Express. Such impacts reliably disable radar stations, essential for the S-400’s operation. The 92N6 radar is considered central to the functionality of the S-400 system.

Ukraine’s Forces have previously dismantled significant radar systems: in November 2024, they neutralized the 64N6 radar, an essential component of Russian S-300 and S-400 systems. In October of the previous year, Ukrainian forces successfully struck Russia's "Nebo-M" radar station, a complex system capable of intercepting various aerial threats.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.