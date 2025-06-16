Ukraine's unending drone arsenal: production of 36,000 long-range drones annually ensures endless supply Monday, June 16, 2025 12:00:06 PM

Ukraine's significant leap in manufacturing long-range drones means its arsenal will never be depleted, said military analyst Ivan Kyrychevsky of Defence Express during a broadcast on Radio NV, Kyrychevsky highlighted the remarkable overnight attack on a facility in Russia's Oryol City, emphasizing, "There are targets worth destroying there."

"Perhaps we didn't believe as a nation that we would reach an annual production benchmark of approximately 36,000 deep strike drones. However, it appears we've achieved it," Kyrychevsky noted.

He posed the question of where precisely these UAVs are being utilized, considering reports of fewer drone strikes on Russian territory. While some drones are intercepted by Russian air defenses, they are not completely dysfunctional and manage to down a number of Ukrainian UAVs.

Recalling the strategic value, Kyrychevsky remarked, "The kamikaze drone is a simple, mass-produced, cost-effective weapon precisely because losing one is insignificant, unlike a cruise missile such as Russia's X-101 or Britain's Storm Shadow."

The frequency and range of attacks using Ukraine's long-range UAVs underscore the notion that Ukraine possesses a substantial number of deep strike drones, Kyrychevsky affirmed.

"We've reached a point that can be described by adjusting a well-known Russian propaganda slogan: Ukraine's deep strike drones will never run out," he stated. "Interestingly, Russian threats that their 'Kalibr' missiles would never run out didn't quite materialize."

While the long-range drones of Ukraine's Defense Forces could have influenced the course of the war, they instead revealed underlying systemic issues.

