Ukraine sanctions Georgian leaders: Zelensky urges global action against Russian influence Thursday, December 5, 2024 2:22:14 PM

Ukraine has introduced sanctions against key Georgian authorities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the global community to take a firmer stance on view of the unfolding events in Georgia, warning that "a lack of principle" could result in the country being lost for decades. President Zelensky announced the sanctions, specifically targeting those "surrendering Georgia to Putin," through his Telegram channel.

"I have just signed a decree that enforces the decision on sanctions. These are sanctions against of the National Security and Defense Council that part of the government in Georgia that is surrendering Georgia to Putin. In international affairs, unanswered or unprincipled reactions can lead to lost decades and nations deprived of freedom. We call on Europe, America, and the entire world to act with similar principle," stated the Ukrainian President.

Zelensky emphasized the importance of not losing any nation in the region, be it Georgia, Moldova, or Ukraine, advocating for strong defense against Moscow's influence. Notably, Zelensky had remarked in his evening address on December 4 that by dispersing peaceful protests, the Georgian government is pushing their country into a glaring dependency on Russia.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.