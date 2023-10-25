Ukraine scaling up drone production, expects to produce tens of thousands monthly by end of 2023 Wednesday, October 25, 2023 11:30:00 AM

By the end of 2023, Ukraine will be producing tens of thousands of drones monthly, reported the Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, during a briefing in Stockholm. "Regarding drones, we are already producing them in the thousands.

By the end of the year, it will be tens of thousands per month. This is an industry that is growing for us even faster than ammunition and weapons," he noted, speaking at the NATO Industrial Forum.

The Minister also mentioned that Ukraine has significantly increased its production of munitions, but continues to rely primarily on supplies from its partners. "In terms of capabilities of the domestic defence industry, we are growing significantly.

For instance, in the case of munitions, we are currently producing many times more than throughout the entire previous year. However, this is still far from what we need," emphasized Kamyshin.

Previously, it was reported that the Ukrainian government supported a Ministry of Defence resolution that simplifies the operation and supply of drones and electronic warfare means for to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

