Ukraine secures over 11,000 electronic warfare systems and 1.8 million drones in major defense procurement drive Thursday, November 7, 2024 1:00:37 PM

In a recent development, contracts worth 1 billion hryvnias ($24 million) were secured in September and October, facilitating swift deliveries, with a portion already completed. The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has signed agreements since the beginning of the year for over 11,000 electronic warfare systems, amounting to more than 6 billion hryvnias ($150 million), according to the Ministry's press service.

Most of the systems have already been delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Specifically, several thousand electronic warfare assets, valued at over 1 billion hryvnias, were contracted just in September and October. These are mostly portable short-range systems designed to equip vehicles and machinery, protecting crews from enemy FPV drones, or to be utilized in positions to detect and suppress drone control channels. Additionally, tactical electronic warfare tools have been acquired.

When procuring electronic warfare tools from abroad, the contracts are directly conducted with foreign manufacturers, which aids in cost savings. The Agency's Director, Marina Bezrukova, emphasized that the priority remains addressing the urgent needs of the Armed Forces swiftly. She added that the recent contracts secured in September and October worth 1 billion hryvnias aim for prompt deliveries, with part of this already completed.

For 2024-2025, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Digital Transformation have already contracted 1.8 million drones for the needs of the Armed Forces, amounting to 147 billion hryvnias.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced that it has exceeded its production plan for drones. Over nine months of the current year, 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robotic systems of domestic production have been approved for deployment.

