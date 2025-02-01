Ukraine seeks Russian weapons samples to advance defense Technology amid escalating conflict Saturday, February 1, 2025 2:00:43 PM

Ukraine's military intelligence is urging servicemen to provide samples of Russian weaponry, as Russia reportedly ramps up the use of various arms. The intent is to utilize these samples to foster the development of cutting-edge Ukrainian defense technologies, according to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

With each passing day, Ukraine endures intensified and more frequent shelling, suggesting the possible deployment of new weapons technologies which Ukrainian experts need to analyze. The intelligence agency has specifically requested components for radio-electronic reconnaissance and warfare devices, enemy drone samples, modern Russian radio equipment, missile components (including circuit boards and guidance heads), electronic parts from adversary military equipment, and other modern enemy technological and weaponry samples for evaluation.

The intelligence directorate emphasizes a state-sponsored incentive program for military personnel who provide these items, especially the high-value samples. To deliver the samples, personnel must contact representatives from Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate via the specified contacts on their official page.

"Our intelligence has its own research capabilities, which have already generated hundreds of solutions to effectively bolster Ukraine's defense forces. Nevertheless, the enemy continuously improves its weaponry. To create effective armaments, we need current, detailed information about the adversary's technology—and plenty of it," remarked Andriy Yusov, a representative from the Intelligence Directorate.

Back in 2023, Brigadier General Serhiy Baranov, then head of the Main Directorate of Missile Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems of Ukraine's General Staff, noted that Ukraine's defense forces possess more weaponry samples than NATO. He shared these insights in an interview with the online project KYIV NOT KIEV.

"We now have more weaponry samples than NATO. This presents certain logistical challenges, but there isn't a single sample we can't use, maintain, or improve. The people of Ukraine are unique. We have no issues with learning and mastering artillery systems," the General highlighted.

