Ukraine seeks to acquire Italian air defense systems using frozen Russian assets

Ukraine is aiming to leverage proceeds from frozen Russian assets to procure air defense systems from Italy, according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Anatoliy Klochko engaged in talks with a delegation from Italy's Ministry of Defense’s Defense Industry Agency to secure Italian-made air defense systems and ammunition. "We are interested, among other things, in ammunition of various calibers and air defense systems. However, it is essential to understand the cost and timeline for delivery to Ukraine's Defense Forces," Klochko highlighted. Ukrainian government officials examined products from Italian defense companies, while Marcello Mele, a representative from Italy's Defense Industry Agency, outlined mechanisms for potential collaboration. "The Italian delegation expressed the country's readiness not only to be a crucial partner in supporting Ukraine but also to play a role in the equitable allocation of the EU budget, making full use of Ukrainian industry capabilities," emphasized the Ministry of Defense.

As previously reported, on January 9, President Zelensky visited Italy and met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The primary topics discussed were strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, particularly its air defense, and preparations for an international conference on Ukraine's recovery. Zelensky also held discussions with the President of Italy.

