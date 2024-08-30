Ukraine sees 2.5x surge in conscription following new mobilization law, Ministry of Defense reports Friday, August 30, 2024 1:00:29 PM

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has recorded a significant increase in the reserves of Ukraine’s Armed Forces (UAF) thanks to a new mobilization law. The rate of conscripts has surged by 2.5 times compared to the first quarter, reports the Ukrainian publication "Telegraf", citing the Ministry's press service.

“The enactment of the Law of Ukraine dated April 11, 2024, No. 3633-IX has allowed us to increase the conscription rates for military service during mobilization by 2.5 times compared to the first quarter of this year, which overall enables us to timely replenish military units, restore their combat capabilities, and create necessary reserves,” the Ministry’s press service told "Telegraf."

As of now, there are no plans to intensify mobilization. According to the press release, with the sufficient number of trained soldiers and successful conscription, military leadership is nonetheless preparing legislative changes related to rotation and demobilization, meaning there will be options for the discharge of certain categories of servicemen during martial law.

Currently, only localized measures are being conducted to rotate and maintain the combat readiness of the armed forces. This includes granting leave, replenishing personnel and equipment, and conducting combat coordination (including on the territory of partner states), with durations ranging from two weeks to three months, the press service said.

