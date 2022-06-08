Ukraine sends proposal to EU on the seventh package of anti-Russian sanctions Wednesday, June 8, 2022 12:00:20 PM

Ukraine has sent to the European Union its proposals for the seventh sanctions package against Russia, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a press briefing.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine's proposal has 3 parts.

"The first direction is new sectoral sanctions in the field of energy, finance and trade. The second is a roadmap for new personal sanctions against Russian oligarchs, high-ranking officials and heads of state-owned companies. The third is the closure of already discovered loopholes for evading sanctions," the Minister said.

Kuleba stressed that the seventh EU sanctions package should be adopted as soon as possible, since "there are no rational reasons to delay it."

"Even in the current format, the oil embargo sets a countdown for the Russian authorities. We will not get off this topic A complete embargo after it comes into force, and it will happen sooner or later, will create a hole in the Russian budget for tens of billions of dollars," added Kuleba.

According to him, an important task is the transfer of seized Russian assets to Ukraine, which will require "political will" on the part of Ukraine's partners.

Earlier, it was reported that work on the seventh package of anti-Russian sanctions will begin immediately with the adoption of the 6th package.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will work on the preparation of the seventh EU package of sanctions against Russia. On May 31, the European Union agreed on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia which included a partial embargo on oil, disconnecting Russia’s largest bank Sberbank from SWIFT, blocking three Russian TV channels, as well as sanctions against 80 individuals.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.