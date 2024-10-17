Ukraine sets firm preconditions for Slovakia's gas transit amid looming agreement expiry with Russia Thursday, October 17, 2024 3:30:46 PM

As the expiration of their gas transit agreement with Moscow approaches, Ukraine has imposed strict conditions on Azerbaijan and Slovakia regarding the transport of gas through its territory. Kyiv insists on security terms before allowing continued gas transit, which becomes a pressing matter as their current agreement with Moscow is set to lapse at the end of this year—with no plans for renewal.

Several European consumers, including Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria, are keen on maintaining access to the Ukrainian gas transportation system, amid Ukraine's firm demands.

Ukraine has made it clear that Azerbaijan and Slovakia must reach a consensus with Russia to prevent missile attacks and shelling of Ukrainian gas transport facilities, conditions under which gas transports could proceed. Reports highlight the ongoing but minimal discussions about gas supplies to the EU post-2024, noting Azerbaijan's absence from talks for several months.

Sources attribute Azerbaijan’s lack of involvement to Russia’s critical role in these negotiations. Currently, these matters remain largely undiscussed with Slovakia.

Earlier reports indicated that Ukraine proposed that Slovakia and Azerbaijan consider a gas supply scheme involving underground storage and re-export via Ukraine. Consultations are ongoing, with the expectation that these would classify as re-exports rather than transit.

Comments

