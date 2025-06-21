Ukraine shifts drone warfare strategy under Madyar's command Saturday, June 21, 2025 2:00:00 PM

Following the appointment of Robert "Madyar" Brovdi as the head of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), Ukrainian drone operators have reportedly changed their targets. According to Russian war correspondents, the primary focus is now on neutralizing Russian drone crews. The shift sees Ukrainian forces directing their efforts towards identifying and eliminating these operators rather than disrupting logistics lines.

Russian military bloggers indicate that this change in strategy marks a new era in drone warfare, with Ukrainian forces launching a "hunt" for Russian drone operators following Madyar's command appointment. They highlight a strategic pivot from logistical disruption to targeting Russian drone personnel, employing various suppression tools, and deploying HIMARS when locating drone "nests."

Another Russian pro-military blogger confirms the commencement of this "hunt", remarking, "no other explanation is feasible." As someone who has been intricately involved in the development of Ukraine's UAV units since 2022, Madyar's understanding of the necessary steps to weaken this critical link is evident. Madyar now has the authority to attract additional resources, facilitating targeted campaigns against Russian drone units, launching HIMARS at them — underscoring the opposition's commitment to serious and systematic actions against Russian forces.

Earlier, Madyar elaborated on the extent of Russian soldier losses needed for effective counteraction on the front lines, suggesting an increase to 35,000 irreversible losses monthly to degrade the Russian military's offensive potential. Following this new strategic direction, Madyar reported on his initial week as USF commander, announcing the formation of the USF group and the integration of the "Drone Line" project into its ranks.

