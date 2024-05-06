Ukraine sinks Russian patrol boat using domestic drone in Crimea Monday, May 6, 2024 10:30:00 AM

On the night of May 6, residents of the annexed Crimean Peninsula reported hearing explosions, resulting in the destruction of a high-speed Russian vessel estimated to be worth over a million dollars.

Speaking on a national news broadcast, Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (GUR MOU), said that a Russian Mongoose series boat was sunk in the Black Sea. Valued at more than 125 million rubles (approximately $1.3 million), the vessel that once posed a menace now lies at the seabed.

"The high-speed 'Mongoose' vessel was supposed to be swift, but it now classifies as immovable underwater property. We are pleased and able to confirm not only its defeat but its destruction," stated Yusov.

Separately, Yusov mentioned that the successful operation was carried out by special operatives from Ukraine's intelligence unit, "Group 13," using the domestically produced Magura V5 drone.

Despite Russian efforts to learn from past failures and safeguard remaining vessels, Ukrainian forces continue to find new tactics and tools to inflict damage. "Currently, we observe that they indeed hide their larger ships, limiting their presence. The enemy expands its naval infrastructure, including moving headquarters and vessels to Novorossiysk. However, this relocation has constrained their ability to leave port, prompting them to maintain at least some level of presence with fast boats—hence, Magura together with GUR MOU's special unit 'Group 13' are hunting them down successfully," Yusov concluded.

The GUR MOU's official Telegram channel also confirmed the unique special operation on the night of May 6 in Crimea. The destroyed vessel was employed by the Russian fleet and special services for patrol, sabotage defense, and search-and-rescue missions.

Manufactured since the year 2000, Mongoose boats measure up to 20 meters in length and 5 meters in width, reaching maximum speeds of up to 50 knots. Ukrainian intelligence added that modified versions of these high-speed boats feature combat remote-controlled modules with 14.5 mm caliber machine guns, two AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers, a hand-held anti-diver grenade launcher DP-64, and two man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) of either the Igla or Verba type. Meanwhile, the GUR MOU stated that such a Russian boat's cost is around 3 million dollars.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.