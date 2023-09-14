Ukraine strikes 2 Russian patrol ships in Black Sea Thursday, September 14, 2023 1:33:21 PM

Ukrainian Forces have struck two Russian patrol ships in the southwestern part of the Black Sea, reported the Strategic Communications Directorate of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

"On the morning of September 14, the Defense Forces struck two patrol ships of the Vasily Bykov project 22160 type from the occupying Russian fleet in the southwestern part of the Black Sea. There is significant damage," the statement reads.

The explosions were reportedly heard in Sevastopol on the night of September 13. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry reported an attack with 10 cruise missiles on the Ordzhonikidze ship repair plant, which lead to 2 warship to be damaged.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry stated that a large landing ship and a Russian submarine were hit in Sevastopol. The Ukrainian Defense Forces confirmed successful strikes on the Russian Navy and port infrastructure.

According to the Netherlands-based monitoring group Oryx, the Minsk large landing ship was completely destroyed in that attack.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.