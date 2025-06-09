Ukraine strikes key Russian military and industrial targets Monday, June 9, 2025 10:00:46 AM

In the early hours of June 9, Russia faced a significant blow with enemy aviation among the targeted assets. The aircraft were stationed at an airfield where carriers of Kinzhal missiles regularly take off for strikes on Ukraine, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The attack was carried out by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Operations Forces in collaboration with other components of the Defense Forces. The target was the Savasleyka airfield, located in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region.

"The Russian aggressor uses this air base for strikes on Ukraine's territory. Specifically, MiG-31K fighters, which are carriers of the hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, regularly take off from this military site," the command emphasized. Preliminary reports indicate that two enemy aircraft were hit in the attack. Possibly, MiG-31 and Su-30/34 planes were impacted. The General Staff added that they are clarifying the combat work results and promised "more to come." Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed that Russian air defenses supposedly intercepted and destroyed 13 drones over the Nizhny Novgorod region overnight.

Also, overnight on June 9, drones attacked the "VNIIR-Progress" plant in Cheboksary. The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed the strike on the Russian defense industry facility, noting that at least two UAVs hit the target, leading to a "massive fire." OlegNikolaev, the head of the Chuvash Republic, announced a halt in operations at the plant.

