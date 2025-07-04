Ukraine strikes key Russian plant producing Shahed UAV warheads Friday, July 4, 2025 9:56:50 AM

Units from Ukraine's Armed Forces' Drone Systems struck the JSC "Federal Scientific and Production Center Research Institute of Applied Chemistry" in Russia's Moscow region on July 4, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The facility produces thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs and is deemed a critical part of Russia's military aggression towards Ukraine.

"The target was successfully hit. A fire and heavy smoke were observed at the location," the General Staff confirmed.

The Ukrainian General Staff emphasizes that such strikes are part of a broader strategy to weaken Russian armed forces’ ability to conduct airstrikes and wage war. Destroying military-industrial sites, including those deep within enemy lines, is intended to pressure Russia to rethink its aggressive tactics. Ukraine vows to continue these operations until Russia ceases its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Ukraine's forces confirmed striking the "Energia" plant in Yelets, Russia, on July 3, leading to a halt in its operations.

On July 2, the General Staff reported successful strikes against Russia as well. The operations included the targeted hit on a Russian electromechanical plant by the Security Service of Ukraine and the General Intelligence Department's attack on the Saratov Orgsynthez oil refinery in Saratov region.

In light of these developments, Russia is reportedly upgrading its Shahed drones, particularly by equipping them with jet engines to increase flight speed. Ukraine is responding by developing specialized interceptor drones, according to Yuriy Fedorenko, Commander of the 429th Separate Drone Systems Regiment "Achilles".

