Ukraine strikes major blow to Russian Su-34 base with 70-drone attack Saturday, June 15, 2024 11:00:16 AM

In the early hours of June 14, Ukraine's Forces deployed at least 70 drones to strike the Russian airbase at Morozovsk, confirmed Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, in an interview with The War Zone.

According to Budanov, the operation was launched from Ukrainian territory, with a minimum of 70 Ukrainian Dragon and Splash drones hitting the airfield.

The intelligence chief mentioned that they are currently assessing the damage: "We are awaiting information" on whether any aircraft were destroyed or damaged.

Meanwhile, images from Planet Labs depict damage to the surface of a hangar located in the maintenance apron area, and inside, two Su-34 fighter-bombers can be seen.

OSINT analyst Brady Africk released satellite images of the Morozovsk airfield in Rostov Oblast, taken before and after the June 14 attack.

