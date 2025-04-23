Ukraine strikes Russian drone manufacturing plant in Tatarstan Wednesday, April 23, 2025 9:30:39 PM

In a bold and strategic move, Ukraine has reportedly launched an aerial assault on a Russian plant known for producing "Shahed" drones, with five 250-kg bombs hitting the site in Tatarstan. Situated 1,700 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, the city of Yelabuga in the Republic of Tatarstan was the focus of this alleged drone attack, believed to originate from Ukraine. The target was a factory located in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone, which, according to Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council's Center for Counteracting Disinformation, produced more than 6,000 Shahed kamikaze drones and numerous decoy drones in 2024, with plans to ramp up production to 10,000 units by 2025.

Russian reports indicate that four drones were shot down over Yelabuga, yet Telegram channel SHOT mentions six drones involved, with only one intercepted and five hitting the site. Videos from local residents captured drone flights and air defense operations. "Nikolaevsky Vanek" reports that all six drones were carrying hefty 250-kg aerial bombs each. As a result, temporary restrictions were implemented at airports in Nizhnekamsk and Kazan, leading to flight suspensions.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has confirmed a successful strike on a Russian drone manufacturing plant more than 1000 km from Ukraine. According to Ukrainian military, the strike resulted in confirmed damage to the final assembly workshop, although the overall impact of the attack remains under assessment.

The General Staff has labeled this strike as a justified response to the Russian strategic military facility, used for supporting Russia's attacks against civilians.

The successful strike signifies the capabilities of Ukrainian drones to hit targets deep within Russian territory, extending as far as 1,700 kilometers from the border, thus highlighting the vulnerability of strategic assets situated deep within Russia. This is not the first time this key site has been targeted; on April 2, 2024, the same Yelabuga plant was attacked by drones leading to damage to buildings and injuries among students at Alabuga Polytech College.

