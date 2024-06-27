Ukraine strikes Russian Kursk region again: HIMARS attack results in casualties and damage Thursday, June 27, 2024 8:16:36 AM

Ukrainian forces reportedly struck Russia’s Kursk region using HIMARS rockets, causing casualties among Russian troops. The attack targeted a disused school building that had been converted into a military base by Russian forces. Images of the ruined structure have surfaced on social media. The strike occurred on June 26, hitting the area near the village of Stropitsy in the Rylsk district. The assault damaged the abandoned local school, resulting in injuries to five Russian soldiers, reports the Russian news outlet ASTRA, citing its sources.

The acting governor of Kursk, Smirnov, previously reported that a Ukrainian drone attack in the same village damaged the non-operational school building, along with three residential properties and one car.

Earlier, on June 22, Ukrainian forces reportedly launched two HIMARS rockets at the Kursk region for the first time. The targets were the village of Mirny in the Sudzhansky district and Dolgye Bumy in the Belovsky district. Both rockets were allegedly intercepted, but the explosion debris partially damaged the border security office in Sudzha, injuring one employee.

Local authorities claimed the interceptions were "successful", yet residents reported power outages in local social media groups.

Interestingly, on June 15, the head of the regional security committee of Kursk, Mikhail Gorbunov, stated that the construction of protective structures and shelters in the region would only commence in case of "escalation". As of now, such constructions have not begun due to high costs involved.

