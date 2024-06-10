Ukraine strikes Russian S-300 and S-400 Air defense systems in Crimea Monday, June 10, 2024 8:30:16 AM

The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out strikes on the Russian S-400 air defense system in the area of Dzhankoy in Crimea on the night of Monday, June 10, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

In addition, Ukrainian forces also targeted two Russian S-300 air defense divisions Eupatoria and Chornomorske.

The General Staff noted that none of the missiles fired were intercepted by Russian air defenses. Radar systems of the S-300/S-400 complexes ceased operation in three cities on the peninsula after the strikes. There were also reports of ammunition detonations in the areas where Russian air defense divisions are positioned.

Towards the end of May, Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) used drones to hit two Russian railway ferries in occupied Crimea, rendering them inoperable.

Residents in Crimea have reported four missile strikes near Yevpatoria, hits in the Saky District, and a mysterious electricity outage in a nearby village.

In Saky, loud noises were heard, and air defence systems activated. A similar situation developed in Yevpatoria shortly after. Russian media outlets have claimed that the "enemy" is targeting Crimea with ATACMS-type ballistic missiles. At 1:27 AM, Russian authorities assured residents that air defence systems performed "excellently".

The Telegram channel Crimean Wind reports, citing its subscribers, missiles struck a target in the Yevpatoria area, and air defence systems "failed to intercept any" of the missiles. There are reports of a likely hit on a military target in the village of Naumovka in the Saky District.

Social media users also reported a sudden power outage in Mikhaylovka, Saky District, which they suspect is indirectly linked to the air defence systems' activity. Sources disclosed that up to 6-8 explosions were heard during the night in the Krasnoperekopsk, Dzhankoy districts, and the settlement of Pervomayskoye.

It has also been reported that all four missiles struck a ground target near Yevpatoria in nearly vertical trajectories, although this information remains unconfirmed.

