Ukraine struggles to hold Pokrovsk amid relentless Russian assaults

Russia has long regarded this rugged industrial city as a strategic target. The coal mines of Pokrovsk are crucial to Ukraine’s steel industry, and the roads grant it a key transportation hub status. In the final hours of 2024, Pokrovsk's power grid, constantly under the onslaught of Russian drones and artillery, failed. Residents who remain in the city noted that the year began with hopes but then faced massive destruction, reports the Telegram channel post Pokrovsk Online.

Now, thousands of civilians, estimated to still reside in Pokrovsk, must face the winter without water supply. Gas pipelines for heating homes and businesses have also been cut. In public statements, Ukraine's General Staff mentions that the most intense Russian ground attacks along the eastern front are now focused around Pokrovsk, with attacks numbering from 30 to 60 daily, some occurring just a kilometer from the city.

Svetlana Storozhko manages a small grocery store and café. "Take this, Grandma," she said to an elderly shopper amidst the artillery noise. "The bread will come tomorrow," she assured customers. When asked about sausage freshness, such exchanges appeared alarmingly typical, journalists from the American publication NPR noted.

When asked why she hasn't evacuated, the store owner laughed, admitting she already sent her pets to friends in safer areas. But she decided to endure a little longer. "There is already fighting on outskirts," said 41-year-old Vasiliy Pipa, acting as the leader of an evacuation team consisting of police officers from across Ukraine. The "White Angels" unit assists civilians in leaving the Pokrovsk military district. Volunteers work citywide and in combat-drenched suburbs, urging families to join the stream of displaced Ukrainians. According to Vasiliy, convincing families to leave can be difficult even when war is at the doorstep. "Some families even returned to the city with children," he noted. "We try to be like psychologists, not pressuring them but staying nearby to help [make the decision to leave]."

Danilo Reshetnyak, 22, volunteers with the Children New Generation charity organization. He registers people for evacuation from Pokrovsk.

Russia's government has long viewed this austere industrial city as a strategic goal. Pokrovsk’s coal is critical for Ukraine’s steel sector, and its transport routes make the city a vital hub. The Institute for the Study of War estimated that Russia lost around 3,000 soldiers killed or severely wounded attempting to capture Pokrovsk over two weeks in December. How much Ukraine lost is unknown. "Ukrainians are very careful about their losses, but typically the defending side also suffers to some extent," explained George Barros, ISW analyst for Ukraine and Russia. However, he admitted Russia has an advantage: "Ukrainians hold large areas of territory with very few people."

A soldier named Vitaliy operated a heavily armored Bradley IFV in the city's outskirts. "The situation is quite bad. The worst is the Russian drones," he explained. Using expletives, he talked about Russian drones almost hourly dropping grenades and bombs. When asked if Ukraine could hold Pokrovsk, Vitaliy shrugged, saying that even if not, it's worth trying. "The guys are holding on with all their strength," said an ambulance driver. He added that some units defending the city "are not receiving the necessary support." "It's politics," said Sergey. "We lack shells and other supplies."

Drone pilot and explosive expert call-sign "Babai" holds a mortar munition. He is part of the "Dovbush wasps" unit of the 68th Separate Huntsman Brigade. "We try to take out as many Russians as possible before they reach our positions," explained drone pilot Yury. "But sometimes there are just too many to hold."

However, for now, Ukrainians still hold Pokrovsk, which authors note is a significant achievement. George Barros, ISW analyst, stated that in 2024 Ukraine had to retreat, but the Ukrainian Forces also slowed Russia's advance, killing or wounding up to 30,000 Russian soldiers monthly across the front. "Russia's personnel numbers are quite limited actually. The Russians are struggling to offset these 30,000 monthly losses," Barros said. "They have had a system sustaining these losses for two and a half years, but it's no longer working."

It's unclear how long Ukraine can continue defending Pokrovsk. Military officials told reporters that Russian troops and drones now regularly threaten the city's main thoroughfare, increasingly hindering troop supplies.

